City of Lima Seeking $25.2 Million for Constructing a Railroad Underpass at Cable Road

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Council and city administrators are seeking millions of dollars in funding to potentially reconstruct a busy railroad track crossing at a major Lima roadway.
Recently, the city submitted two applications for funding to the Ohio Rail Development Commission to help with costs of constructing a railroad underpass at the heavily traveled Cable Road railroad track crossing. The first application asked for $24 million to construct the underpass. The second application requested $1.2 million that would go toward phase two of a project that has already been started with ODOT to set up integrated technology to help limit train traffic buildup. City officials say that the project price tag may be close to $30 million, but the project is still in the very early stages.
"First steps with a project, such as a grade separation on Cable Road, would be, you know, to see if what kind of geometry would work and what the impacts would be, you know, a very early look at is the project feasible? There's some initial meetings, you know, once we get the green light to move forward adding the project to TIP and STIP," says Kirk Niemeyer, Director of Public Works, City of Lima.
Niemeyer also adds that the public's input and feedback on the project is welcomed. Lima City Council also approved legislation that would allow Mayor Sharetta Smith to accept a monetary gift of $4,000 from Mercy Health St. Rita's for the parks and recreation program.