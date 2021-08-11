City of Lima still has federal grant dollars for qualifying micro businesses affected by the pandemic

There is still grant money available for qualifying Lima micro-businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.
The City of Lima received federals dollars to assist businesses of fewer than 5 employees, including the owner, that meets low to moderate-income criteria. They must be able to show business loss, have been in business prior to January 1st of 2020, and be in good standing with the city tax department. Officials say we have the funding but need businesses to sign up.
Lima Community Development Director Susan Crotty explains, “We have had some councilors, Lima City councilors have informed us that they’ve been told by some businesses they weren’t aware of the program. So, we’re trying to get the word to make sure that people are aware we have grants up to 5-thousand dollars available to help businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.”
Applications are available from the City of Lima’s Department of Community Development.