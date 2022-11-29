City of St. Marys is looking for someone to purchase the historic Ohio Guard Armory

ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - The City of St. Marys will be looking for a buyer for the former Ohio Guard Armory.

The State of Ohio is selling the building to the city, and when that is finalized, the St. Marys City Council will eventually approve their Community Improvement Corporation to put the over 100-year-old building on the market in the first part of 2023. The cost will be $210,000. The Ohio Nationals Guard moved out of St. Marys in 2020 and the building was in need of repairs then. The city will be looking for a buyer to take on the work needed to make it usable again.

