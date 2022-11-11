New memorial in St. Marys shows the city's appreciation of the Ohio National Guard

ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - The residents of St. Marys took time this Veterans Day to honor the citizen soldiers of the Ohio National Guard that were part of their community for nearly 150 years.

The Ohio National Guard left St. Marys in 2020 to join forces with Lima. But it was hard to forget all the guardsmen and women that have been a part of the community since 1877. That is why John Burd came up with the idea to build a memorial to their local Ohio National Guard across the street from the armory where they served. He is thrilled about how it turned out.

