City using remote mowers to tackle high grass at reservoirs

If you're passing by the city reservoirs, you may notice a machine with treads mowing on the banks - it's the remote mower the city bought two years ago.
The mower is operated by a joystick and is designed to handle the steep angles of the hills at the reservoir, making the job a little easier around this time of year for the city's utilities department.
"It has tracks instead of wheels, and it'll mow on the banks and it doesn’t slide," said Mike Caprella, utilities director for the city of Lima. "It’s operated by a remote control with a joystick, kind of like you're home playing a game, but this is real life."
The utilities department is also looking for seasonal help this summer. You can contact the city's human resources department at (419) 221-5277 or the utilities department at (419) 221-5252 for more information.