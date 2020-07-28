Civil Service Board moves to improve diversity among job candidates

The Lima Civil Service Board met Tuesday evening to promote further diversity within their workforce.
Back in June, the mayor sent out a "solidarity letter" for the city to improve diversity when selecting people for city positions. For each opening, the top ten individuals who scored the highest on the civil service board test are considered for each city position. The board passed a motion that will allow everyone who passed the civil service board test to be considered for a city position. The city is hoping that this will encourage a greater volume of applications, which will then bring in a more diverse group of applicants.
"Many times what we're hearing is candidates are saying, 'Hey, we're not even applying because you're only interviewing ten, and we may not score as high on the test, and we may not be considered at all.' So now, if we have that passing score, everyone is going to be interviewed and everyone is going to be considered, based on the new rule," said Pilate Bradley, Civil Service Board President.
The civil service board will put together legislation for the city council to review the motion in August.