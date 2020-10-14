Coleman Professional Services holding virtual "Art for Recovery" auction to raise funds

It’s been a long road these past 8 months for local agencies to maintain services to their clients as fundraising sources have been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.
Coleman Professional Services has turned to the virtual world to raise money because serving those with addiction and mental health issues need the additional help. Coleman officials say they have seen an increase in people seeking help and their “Art for Recovery” is a major source of funding and needed to happen.
Adah Ellerbrock, Resource Development Executive at Coleman explains, “Some of the needs are up 1-thousand percent. So, there wasn’t an idea of OK let's just cancel and let’s go to 2021. We needed to have this event so we can continue to raise funds because regardless of their ability to pay our clients come in and get serviced with us. So, that’s where the dollars raised through “Art for Recovery” is to help these clients continue to get the services that they need especially during this time.”
To participate in “Art for Recovery” you can log on to artforrecovery.givesmart.com for a wide variety of auction items to raise funds. The bidding begins this Friday, October 16th through Wednesday, October 28th with a live virtual event that evening with additional ways to support Coleman and their clients.