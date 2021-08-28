Colorectal cancer screening event to be held in Lima this Monday

Mercy Health - St. Rita's, as well as local health partners, have teamed up in order to provide colorectal cancer screening to the community.
A colorectal cancer screening event will be held this Monday, August 30th from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm. The event will take place at the Gene Wright Community Center, located at 441 East 8th Street in Lima, Ohio.
The event is free to attend, with food, education, and giveaways provided.
The event is being held in order to showcase the importance of getting screened early, and how doing so can be the difference when it comes to treating colorectal cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, more than 104,000 new cases of colon cancer and more than 45,000 cases of rectal cancer will be diagnosed this year. That's 1 in 23 men and 1 in 25 women who will face a diagnosis of colorectal cancer.
Colorectal cancer is more preventable and easier to treat when caught early by screenings.