Columbus Grove man killed in single vehicle crash in rural Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - 46-year-old Todd Donaldson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Stewart Road north of Cairo. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the scene just after 10 o'clock Saturday night after getting a report of a pickup truck off the road and power lines down nearby. They believe that Donaldson's vehicle went off the right side of the road, and when he brought it back on, it spun out and traveled back off the right side of the road taking out the utility pole. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers believe that alcohol could have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.
Media Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol
Monroe Township – The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash after a pickup truck struck a utility pole.
On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:06 P.M. troopers responded to Stewart Rd. just south of Hook Waltz Rd. after receiving a report of a pickup truck in a field with power lines down nearby. Todd M. Donaldson, age 46, of Columbus Grove, Ohio was traveling north on Stewart Road and partially went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle re-entered the roadway, spun out and then went completely off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a utility pole and came to final rest in a field on the east side of the roadway.
Mr. Donaldson was pronounced deceased on scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol is suspected to be a factor. He was transported by H & H Funeral Services to Mercy Health St. Rita’s Morgue.
Assisting troopers on scene were Cairo-Monroe Township Fire and EMS, American Electric Power Company, Allen County Coroner’s Office, H & H Funeral Services and Miller Auto Towing. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorist to never drive impaired by drugs or alcohol and always designate a sober driver.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.