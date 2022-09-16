Community Enrichment's Community Legacy Service Award Winner

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tonight we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Community Legacy Service Award winner.

Community Enrichment's Community Legacy Service Award Winner

Charles Thomas has worn many hats during his lifetime in Lima, and has always pushed for equity and inclusion. From his first day on the job in 1957 where he was the only minority in a pool of 200 employees, to his time behind the microphone at a local radio station. Thomas spent many years working with children at juvenile court, then becoming a juvenile probation officer and also working for the Lima City Schools. Working with the youth inspired him to continue his journey toward inclusion.

Community Enrichment's Community Legacy Service Award Winner

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.