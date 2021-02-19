Concerns over the Blanchard River flooding in the spring

The Blanchard River has seen a fair amount of snow this winter which could mean worse flooding in the Spring.
The Putnam County Office of Public Safety says it’s all a waiting game to see how bad the Blanchard river will flood or not. The levels of the river are relatively low as of now, but several factors in the spring will contribute to how high the waters will get.
The director of public safety, Mike Klear, says portions of the river flood every year no matter what, but it’s up to the weather this spring to determine.
Klear says, “Best case scenario there will be a slow melt, not have a lot of numerous days where we have some hot temperatures and as long as we don’t have any additional rain that comes with spring, it should be O.K.”
If you do find yourself near a flooded area of the river come springtime, they say to never drive through a flooded road and always turn around.