James A. Vibbert, 25, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond and Intervention in Lieu by failing to report to Probation, failure to follow through with his treatment and using illegal drugs. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety; Pre-trial set for 11/23/22 @ 9:30 a.m.
SUPPRESSION HEARING
Brandon Fair, 37, Ft. Wayne, IN – Suppression hearing held; pre-trial set for
12/22/22 @ 3:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Jessica Sauder, 31, Grover Hill, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Receiving Stolen
Property, F4 - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 12/14/22 @ 10:00 a.m.
Thursday, November 23, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
BILL OF INFORMATION
Jonathon Stegaman, 23, Van Wert, entered a plea of no contest to a prosecutor’s Bill of Information charging him with Assault, M1; sentencing set for 12/14/22 @ 8:30 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Derick Blake, 33, Willshire, changed his plea to Guilty to 1 count of Attempted
Grand Theft, F4, 2 counts of Receiving Stolen Property, F4 and 1 count of Receiving Stolen Property, F5. He then requested, and was granted, Intervention in Lieu of Conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Donald Hammons, III, 44, Middle Point, changed his plea to Guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, M1; sentencing set for 1/11/23 @ 11:00 a.m.
BOND/INTERVENTION IN LIEU VIOLATION
Donald Hammons, III, 44, Middle Point, admitted violating his bond by failure to report to Probation, failure to report to law enforcement and failure to complete assessment. Court orders a pre-sentence investigation and releases on surety bond; sentencing set for 1/11/23 @ 11:00 a.m.
James A.L. Vibbert, 25, Van Wert, re-ordered to continue on Intervention in Lieu for one year in addition to at least 30 days of inpatient therapy.
