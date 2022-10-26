Tuesday, October 25, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Michelle Rodriguez, 30, Hicksville, pled not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – released on surety bond, pre-trial set for 11/30/22 @ 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEA
Vada Blankenship, 23, Van Wert, changed her plea to Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound. She then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
SENTENCING
Ernest Vasconcellos, II, 53, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, F4, sentenced to 3 years Community Control, 2 years Intensive Probation, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours Community Service, no contact with victim, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Jessica Freitag, 34, Willshire, was sentenced on two different cases: Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5 sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 0 days served; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 108 days served; leaving 252 days left to serve. Ordered to pay costs and partial appointed counsel fees.
Benjamin Greene, 26, Columbus, Theft, F5 – sentenced to 180 days jail to be served concurrently with his current sentences in Greene County.
Alicia Chesbro, 31, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, F4 - sentenced to 7 days jail with credit for 7 days already served, 2 years Community Control, 1 year Intensive
Probation, 28 days electronic house arrest, 30 days jail at a later date, 100 hours Community Service, substance abuse assessment and treatment, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Rachel Parsons, 36, Middle Point, Assault, M1 and Aggravated Trespassing, M1 - sentenced to 2 years Community Control, 1 year Intensive Probation, 28 days electronic house arrest, 30 days jail at a later date, 50 hours Community Service, substance abuse assessment and treatment, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Brandon Davis, 34, Van Wert, Violating a Protection Order, F5 – sentenced to 3 years Community Control, 30 days jail at a later date, no contact with victim, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, substance abuse assessment and treatment, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
TIME WAIVER
Jimmie Dean Vibbert, 52, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court; pre-trial set for 11/9/22 @ 10:00 am.
James Jewell, 40, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court; pre-trial set for 11/9/22 @ 8:30 am.
BOND VIOLATION
Cainan Burnett, 24, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing a drug screen; new bond set at $10,000 cash; pre-trial set for 11/9/22 @ 10:00