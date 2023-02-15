Thursday, February 9, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
PROBATION/BOND VIOLATIONS
Nicholas Gardner, 36, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 and Possession of Drugs, M1 - admitted violating his probation by failing to report to Probation. He was placed on Community Control for 2 years, 1 year of Intensive Supervision and to continue treatment.
Corbin Roberts, 22, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, Possession of Drugs, F5 - admitted violating his bond by failing to report to Probation – He was released on a surety bond; pre-trial set for 2/15/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Jennifer Wilder, 48, Van Wert, pled not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 3/15/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
SENTENCING
Nathan Kreischer, 31, Ohio City, 2 Counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, F2, Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, F3, and Illegal Use of Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity Oriented or Performance, F4 – sentenced to 6 months incarceration at River City Correctional; 90 days jail until admittance to River City; 3 years Community Control, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours Community Service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, register as Tier 3 sex offender.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Corbin Roberts, 22, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 and Possession of LSD, F5. He then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
HEARING
Chad Young, 34, Van Wert, withdrew his plea of No Contest to Domestic Violence, F4. Court to take matter under advisement and set further hearing.