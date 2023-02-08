Monday, February 6, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
TIME WAIVER HEARING
Joseph Mohr, 46, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 2/22/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS
Christopher Spanos, 53, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F1 – released on surety bond with electronic house arrest; pre-trial set for 3/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Timothy Hilker, 51, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Harassment with a Bodily Substance, F5 and Assault, F5 – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 2/8/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
Eric Hohman, 33, Ohio City, entered a Not Guilty Plea to 2 Counts of Forgery, F5 and Identity Fraud, F5 – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 3/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Michael Missler, 33, Convoy, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Vandalism, F5 – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 2/22/23 @ 10:00 a.m.
Anthony Oliver, 28, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Domestic Violence, F4 – released on surety bond along with no contact order; pre-trial set for 2/22/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Jamal Pirani, 41, Findlay, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Making a Terrorist Threat, F3, – Bond set at $100,000 cash or commercial surety bond; pre-trial set for 2/22/23 @ 10:00 a.m.
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS
Rodney Perry, 30, Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to OVI, F4 - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 3/8/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
Jonathon P. Miller, 30, Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to Improper Handling a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, F4 – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 3/8/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
PROBATION/INTERVENTION IN LIEU VIOLATIONS
Zachary Dominique, 34, Van Wert, Possession of Drugs, F5 - admitted violating his probation by failing a drug test and failing to appear at a drug screen. He was sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 36 days time already served.
Kitti Johnson, 35, Delphos, Receiving Stolen Property, F5, and Forgery, F5 - admitted violating her Community Control by refusing to go to the WORTH Center. She was sentenced to 180 days jail on each count, with credit for 97 days time already served. Sentences to be served concurrently.
Wayne Kimmel, 37, Pleasant Lake, IN, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3 – admitted violating his Intervention in Lieu for failing drug tests – further hearing set for 3/1/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
SENTENCING
James Jewell, 40, Van Wert, Breaking & Entering, F5 – sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 73 days time already served, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
William Crutchfield, 50, Paulding, Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F4 – sentenced to 2 years Community Control, 1 year Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Timothy Hilker, 51, Van Wert, changed plea to guilty of Assault, F5. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 3/22/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Jose Sanchez, 44, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of Domestic Violence, M1 – Court ordered pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 3/22/23 @ 10:00 a.m.
Wilmar Lopez, 26, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of Possession of Cocaine, F5. Court set further hearing for 3/22/23 @ 1:00 p.m.