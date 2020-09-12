Cridersville Garden Club holds mum & scarecrow sale

The team that works to beautify Cridersville with plants and flowers held a fundraiser on Saturday that also helped the community get into season. 

The Cridersville Community Garden Club held their annual mum and scarecrow sale. They offered a variety of other fall decorations as well such as decorated corn shocks, pumpkins, and signs. The sale ended at 1 P.M. today but almost sold out before then. 

Charisse Zuppardo, a member of the garden club says, “It’s heart-warming to know that there’s people in the community that support us and they like what we do too.”

The money raised at this event will go toward beautification projects in Cridersville.

 

