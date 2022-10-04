Press Release from Crime Victim Services:Crime Victim Services is pleased to announce a new way for victims needing crisis support to connect with an advocate online. The secure online chat system utilizing the ResourceConnect Chat Line went live today, October 3, 2022, and is available to the public from 8am-4pm, Monday-Friday. You can access the chat by going to www.crimevictimservices.org/chat. Additionally, victims are now able to text the crisis line at 877.867.7273 during business hours.
Deputy Director Ryn Farmer said, “As the needs of survivors of crime are ever-evolving, we want to ensure we have the most accessible and available resources to assist them. This new chat system allows us to continue providing excellent services in a new way. While this is only available during business hours, we hope to increase this to a 24/7 crisis line in the future.”
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and some survivors of relationship violence and other types of interpersonal violence are not always able to safely call our crisis line for help. This ensures survivors can confidentially and privately chat with a trained Advocate who can help connect them with the resources they need.
