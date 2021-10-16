Crossroads Crisis Center joins Artspace/Lima for Domestic Violence Awareness

Artspace/Lima teamed up with another agency in the area for this month’s to-go art bags.
Crossroads Crisis Center in Lima has been holding numerous events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On Saturday, they were at Artspace to help hand out the art to-go bags in support of their cause.
The bags included beads and other materials to make bracelets, and a metaphor lies inside each one.
Olivia DePalma, the outreach coordinator and survivor advocate at Crossroads says, “Domestic violence is all about exerting control over someone else. It’s not about anger issues or anything like that. So with this, we don’t really have directions per say, we have a piece of paper kind of explaining what this is all about, but we want people to have the freedom to do whatever they want with these bracelets because, in domestic violence, there is no control.”
The next event planned for Domestic Violence Awareness Month is Make a Difference Day. Crossroads Crisis Center employees will be set up at Chief Supermarkets collecting donations for what they say is their biggest fundraiser all year.