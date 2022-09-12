Crossroads Crisis Center Plans Events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Crossroads Crisis Center has been busy planning events to advocate a stop to domestic violence.
On Monday at the Allen County Family and Children First Council meeting, officials from Crossroads shared what events they have planned. Some of the community events planned are the Walk for Victims at LPL on October 3rd at 5 PM, the Candlelight Vigil at Trinity United Methodist Church on October 13th at 7 PM, and the Tree Planting Ceremony at We Care Crisis Center on October 18th at 12 PM. With these events, Crossroads strives to prepare community members how to help domestic violence victims.
"The one thing that we want to emphasize this year is every single one of us can do one thing, as a collective power, to help end domestic violence. So, we want to be passing out these action plans and getting people to really think about what is one thing that they can do- whether it's educating themselves on domestic violence, donating to a shelter, volunteering at a domestic violence program- any ways that they can help survivors, just one thing that they can help end domestic violence," says Christel Keller, Executive Director, Crossroads Crisis Center.
For more information on how to participate in next month's events, you can call 419-228-4357.