Customers evacuated at the Walmart on Harding Highway

UPDATE: Your Hometown Stations reached out to law enforcement and no new information is available at this time. We will keep you posted with any details as soon as they are made available. 

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Customers were evacuated at Lima's Harding Highway Walmart late Monday afternoon.

Scanner traffic indicated law enforcement was called to the scene after reports of a customer with a backpack who appeared to be acting suspiciously. Your Hometown Stations did have a crew on the scene and will update further details when they are available.

