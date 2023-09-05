Death investigation underway in Van Wert after a deceased female was found during a welfare check

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - Van Wert police officers are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death of a woman they found yesterday.
According to Police Chief Douglas Weigle, his officers were called to do a welfare check at the Van Wert West Apartments just before 10 o'clock Monday night. After they got into the apartment, they found a woman dead. Her name has not been released, but her family has been notified. An autopsy will be performed on the body to determine the cause of death. If anyone has information, you are asked to call the Van Wert Police Department at 419-238-2462 or Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP.
September 5, 2023 Press Release from the Van Wert Police Department: On Sept 4th around 2153hrs, the Van Wert Police Department was called to do a welfare check at Van Wert West Apt.’s
Officer made entry to the apartment and located a female deceased. The family was notified.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
If anyone has any information about this death, please call the Van Wert City Police Department 419-238-2462 or call Crime Stoppers 419-238-STOP(7867).