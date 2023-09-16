Delphos Canal Days entertains local and visiting families for 66th year

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Canal Days is back for the weekend, and there's no shortage of fun things to do in downtown Delphos.
The 66th annual Canal Days saw visitors from around the region come out to enjoy the food, rides, and countless competition and entertainment options. New events this year included cornhole and video game competitions on Saturday, and Sunday will feature the first-ever kids 5k run/walk.
One classic tournament that drew a crowd and dozens of competitors Saturday afternoon was the kiddie tractor pull.
"So you just come out and you pull and the farther down the line you get, it gets a little bit heavier and more of a challenge," explained Sam Rode, whose son, Rhett, won first place in his age group for the tractor pull.
"How did you win?" she asked Rhett. "Because I'm four," Rhett replied. "Because you're four and you pedaled really?" she asked. "Hard," he said.
Hundreds of people also took the time to stop by the Delphos Canal Museum to learn more about topics like notable local figures of the past and how the city got its start.
"The town of Delphos was founded because the Miami Erie Canal came through here. It went from Toledo to Cincinnati and it was a way to transport goods through the state. It started off as section 10, broke up into four smaller towns before it united into the town of Delphos," explained Kelly North, a trustee for the Delphos Canal Commission.
Canal Days wraps up on Sunday with plenty more to do and see like the parade at 2pm. You can find a full list of events on their website.