Delphos Local returning to area to bring magic and more during Friday event

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - A familiar face will be returning to the Delphos area and will be bringing some magic with him.
Krendl is an award winning illusionist that had his start begin in his own hometown in Delphos. On Friday, December 9th he will be brining his latest magic and illusions to the stage of Delphos Jefferson Middle School's Auditorium.
The event is called "Magic of Holidays" and is a fundraising event for the Delphos Optimist Club. Krendl says that he aims to bring a personal touch when he takes the stage this Friday.
"My personal belief is that we try to do stuff that has a point, a message behind it." said Krendl. "It’s fun to do tricks and magic, but its much more satisfying and rewarding when you are able to connect with people on a deeper level and I really focus and stride in my magic performances to have that in our shows."
Tickets are now on sale for this Friday's event. Tickets can be purchased at the door, but also at First Financial Bank and Superior Federal Credit Union in Delphos. You can also purchase tickets on the Krendl Magic Facebook page.
Doors open at Delphos Jefferson Middle School at 5:30 PM and the show will be scheduled to start at 6:30 PM.
