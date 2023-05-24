Doctor raises awareness of the dangers of sun overexposure as Memorial Day approaches

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - The Friday before Memorial Day is known as "Don't Fry Day". It's meant to raise awareness about the dangers of sunburns, ultraviolet radiation, and overexposure to the sun.
Dermatologists say sunburn can cause skin cancer and some people are at higher risk than others. To avoid it, check the UV index before heading outside and avoid being out when the sun is at its hottest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wear sun-protective clothing, a hat, and good sunscreen. A broad-spectrum sunscreen of 30 SPF or higher is recommended. And be sure to apply enough – one ounce is needed to cover the entire body. It should be applied a half hour before going out and every two hours afterward. And remember, you can even get sunburned through windows or on a cloudy day. A typical sunburn may feel warm, itchy, or tender to the touch. It should flake or peel within a few days and heal in about a week.
"The skin is going to be very fragile because you've actually damaged a layer of skin. So, making sure you avoid anything irritating anything like anti-aging, anti-acne products, avoid those. You really want to be gentle, so a gentle cleanser; and try and rebuild that barrier," explained Dr. Shilpi, Khetarpal, Cleveland Clinic.
Sunburns can be treated with aloe vera gel or petroleum jelly. Acetaminophen or ibuprofen can also be taken for discomfort. However, if the sunburn is really bad and blisters develop on a large portion of your skin, see a dermatologist for additional care.