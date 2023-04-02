Dogs get their own Easter egg hunt at Ohio SPCA and Humane Society

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society hosted the Dog-Gone Easter Egg Hunt to raise money for their shelter.
Dozens of dogs and their owners raced to collect the most eggs full of treats and toys scattered across the lawn. Around a thousand eggs were laid out to find, and after the hunt, the Easter Bunny was available to take photos with the dogs who came out.
The event was a good way to help pets practice their social skills, and the money raised helps support the animals at the shelter. The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society does not receive government funding, so events like this are important to keep the organization running.
"We're completely non-funded, everything that comes in here is what we get from the community to help us keep everything going from the doors to the lights on, all the way down to the enrichment for the animals and the cats that are involved as well. We have over 200 cats right now so we need everything to be able to take care of these animals so every dollar counts," said Jason Asaro, the director of the Ohio SPCA and Humane Society.
The shelter plans to host more fun events throughout the year and will announce them on their Facebook page.