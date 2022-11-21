Dominion Energy Generic

Press Release from Dominion Energy Ohio: CLEVELAND, Nov. 15, 2022 -- Dominion Energy Ohio is helping customers manage their bills this winter with various company payment plans and government energy assistance programs. 

Information is available 24/7 online at DominonEnergy.com, searching keywords billing options and assistance. Customers who may not be able to afford their heating bills are urged to contact Dominion Energy Ohio immediately at, 1-800-362-7557 to inquire about payment plans and energy assistance programs. (Hearing-impaired customers with Telecommunications Devices for the Deaf can call 711.)

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.