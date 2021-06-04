Downtown Lima DORA officially open

It is official, Lima's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA for short, is now open!
The DORA opened at 5 PM on Friday, allowing patrons to carry alcohol outside and between participating businesses within the assigned limits. All alcoholic beverages sold must be in the dedicated clear solo cups, and no outside drinks are allowed.
Dora beverages from one establishment cannot be taken into another serving alcohol. However, they can be taken into retail shops that allow it. City officials say they were impressed with how DORAs worked in surrounding cities and knew it was just the thing to help Lima evolve.
"We wanted to have a DORA here in the city of Lima because we wanted to showcase the downtown," says Sharetta Smith, Lima Chief of Staff. "We also wanted to spur economic development and be able to bring more people into this area to patronize the businesses that have decided to relocate into the downtown area."
Hours for the DORA will be Noon to Midnight, 7 days a week. The DORA map, participating businesses, and all the rules can be found on visitdowntownlima.com/dora.