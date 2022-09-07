Press Release from Downtown Lima Inc.:Downtown Lima, Inc. and Ohio Ghost Crew are excited to announce an exhilarating evening in downtown Lima, on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1. Ghosts, Gangsters & Lima Mayhem Tours is a new experience for the community which encompasses everything that people love about the Lantern Tours with an additional paranormal twist.
As part of the always sold out Lantern Tours, participants will hop on the Lucky Limo tour bus for the first two hours of the evening, visiting local haunts downtown. The tour guides will take you inside historic buildings and you will hear about the ghosts and gangsters that haunt the Lima streets. The final hours of the evening include a paranormal investigation into specific buildings of ghostly interest. Equipment and instruction by the Ohio Ghost Crew will focus participants on how to find potentially discover their own ghostly interaction.
“The Lantern Tours are Downtown Lima, Inc.’s biggest fundraiser each year and we wanted to add to the experience for those who enjoy an additional paranormal aspect to the tours. The Ohio Ghost Crew is amazing to work with and we’re so excited to add this to our Lantern Tour packages,” stated Betsy Billingsley, Executive Director at Downtown Lima, Inc. “The Lantern Tours and Woodlawn Cemetery Tours are, of course, still happening this year on October 7, 8, 14, 21, and 22. Tickets for those tours go on sale on Wednesday, September 14, and they always sell out fast! I highly recommend following us on Facebook for the latest details.”
Friday, September 30, 7pm to midnight, the Ghosts, Gangsters & Lima Mayhem Tour will begin and end at the Northwest Ohio Literacy Council at 563 W. Spring Street in Lima. On Saturday, October 1, 7pm to midnight, the tour will begin and end at the Allen County RTA Garage. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 7, at 10am, on Eventbrite, and are presale only.
All proceeds will benefit Downtown Lima, Inc. and the Ohio Ghost Crew, both non-profit organizations.