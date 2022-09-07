Ghost Hunting Camera Generic
Press Release from Downtown Lima Inc.: Downtown Lima, Inc. and Ohio Ghost Crew are excited to announce an exhilarating evening in downtown Lima, on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1. Ghosts, Gangsters & Lima Mayhem Tours is a new experience for the community which encompasses everything that people love about the Lantern Tours with an additional paranormal twist.

As part of the always sold out Lantern Tours, participants will hop on the Lucky Limo tour bus for the first two hours of the evening, visiting local haunts downtown. The tour guides will take you inside historic buildings and you will hear about the ghosts and gangsters that haunt the Lima streets. The final hours of the evening include a paranormal investigation into specific buildings of ghostly interest. Equipment and instruction by the Ohio Ghost Crew will focus participants on how to find potentially discover their own ghostly interaction.

