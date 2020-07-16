Driver crashes into power pole forcing road closure

Commuters were forced to avoid the area around South Central Avenue and Kibby Street as a crash forced a road closure.
Just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning, police reported a man who was driving without a license had crashed into a power pole in front of the West Ohio Community Action Partnership. Central Avenue is expected to be closed most of the day to deal with the damage. The pole hit was taken off the ground and there's concern with a transformer on it. West Ohio Community Action Partnership had evacuated with the power needing to be shut off to the area. No one was injured in the crash.