An early morning fire if currently under investigation by the Shawnee Fire Department.
At 3:21 AM, firefighters were dispatched to 903 Western Ohio Avenue for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, crews noticed the residential structure was fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters battled the blaze for three hours, no firefighter was injured during the response. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.
The Lima Fire Department and American Township Fire Department provided mutual aid.
The Shawnee Fire Department is still investigating the fire. No information on cause of the fire or an estimated amount of damage can be provided at this time.