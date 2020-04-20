Early morning fire destroys barn in Allen County

A barn is destroyed after a morning fire in rural Allen County.
The American Township Fire Department was called out to 7630 Lincoln Highway just before 6 a.m. The barn was fully engulfed and filled with construction equipment. Firefighters were able to pull some of the equipment out of the barn, but the building and some of the contents were a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire departments from Delphos, Fort Jennings, and Kalida assisted in putting out the blaze with water and manpower.