Press Release from Elida Local School District: Elida High School Student Council and Good Vibes Club will hold a "Laps for Life" event to support the American Cancer Society on Saturday, May 13th 2:00pm - 6:00 pm at the Elida Middle School Track Stadium.
Student organizations will have a variety of games including body bubble battles, a bouncy house, a walk-a-thon with prize opportunity for laps walked, food, music, mini-games and much more. Raffle tickets will be sold throughout the day for various prizes -1 for $1.00 or 6 for $5.00. You do not need to be present to win. Students will be creating a memory and survivor wall for those who have battled cancer. All proceeds collected will benefit the American Cancer Society cancer research. The community is welcome to come and walk for a cure and have a great time!