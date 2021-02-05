Enforcing sober driving over a snowy Super Bowl weekend

With Super Bowl LV this Sunday, football fans will be rooting on their teams and celebrating with a few drinks. However, this leaves cause for concern on the roadways.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol will have troopers out in higher numbers over the weekend to watch for impaired driving. Using data from Super Bowls in the past, they’ll be placed in specific areas known for reckless driving under the influence. Lieutenant Tim Grigsby with the Lima Post says just by planning ahead, it’s easy to prevent mistakes and accidents.
"Again, we’re going to ask people to designate a driver if you’re going to consume alcohol. Make sure that if you’re tired that’s another thing, if you’re tired don’t drive," advises Grigsby. "Just make sure that if you’re behind the wheel of a car that you’re cognizant of what is going on. That you have a plan to get from point A to point B safely because, at the end of the day, we all share these roads. So, you know there’s no need for you to put yourself or someone else in danger just because you’re trying to take a chance.”
Grigsby also reminds drivers to stay informed of the weather they'll be traveling in and allow plenty of time, especially during the unpredictable winter season.