Equestrian Therapy Program holds 5th annual Par for the Horse

Golfers in the area took to the links to help a local therapy program.
This is the 5th year for the Equestrian Therapy Program's “Par for the Horse” golf outing. The golf outing is just one of the fundraisers the program puts on each year. For nearly 40 years, The Equestrian Therapy Program has been helping kids and adults through therapeutic riding and fundraisers like this help make things more affordable for those who benefit from their services.
“The money goes straight to the program and we are really using it just to keep our costs down,” says Allison Enyeart of the Equestrian Therapy Program. “It feeds horses, it lets I'm kids and adults ride. So, we've got 19 horses on property, that's a lot of mouths to feed. So, these proceeds are just helping the farm keep up with everything we've got to do and keep the cost low for everyone.”
On Monday, The Equestrian Therapy Program will be getting people back in the saddle when they kick off their summer riding camp, Equine University.