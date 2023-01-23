Ohio Money Generic
Press Release from the Ohio Department of Commerce: COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Unclaimed Funds reunites Ohioans with their hard-earned but forgotten money and last year, the average claim was $4,000.

“You can look up an unclaimed fund for anyone and we encourage you to do that,” Susie Wagner, Outreach Administrator for the Division of Unclaimed Funds said. “We have found that much of the unclaimed funds belong to people over 50 years of age and deceased individuals. So, we want people to not only search their names, search their parents, grandparents and any family members who are living or deceased.”

