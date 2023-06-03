Festival Goers Participate in Cornhole Tournament on Day 2 of the St. Gerard Festival

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Saturday is day two of the St. Gerard Festival, and there was some friendly competition throughout Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, competitors were able to participate in two different tournaments of cornhole. One tournament was a "blind draw" tournament where participants show up, get assigned a random partner, and select whether they would like to participate in an upper or lower division. The second tournament was a BYOP or a "bring your own partner" tournament with an upper and lower division as well. Even though there was some good, wholesome competition, organizers say this type of activity can really unload a multitude of benefits for everyone in attendance.

"It brings a lot of people together from the community, and it's a great revenue generator, you know what I mean? It brings money in; it brings people in; they're here all day; they're spending money eating and drinking and playing all the raffles and everything, and it's a... Everybody wins, you know what I mean? They have a good time. The festival makes more money, and everybody wins," says Christopher McKenzie, Director, Beantown Baggers.

If you missed Friday's or Saturday's events and activities, you have another opportunity Sunday for St. Gerard's final day. The festival opens at noon on Sunday, and there will be activities including a magic show as well as the $10,000 raffle drawing.

