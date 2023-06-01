Festivities are about to begin for the 43rd annual St. Gerard Festival

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - This weekend you could win up to $10,000 at the St. Gerard Festival!
The church's 43rd annual festival will begin Friday evening and everyone is invited to join in on the fun. There will be a variety of activities available, such as rides, games, live entertainment, a bake sale, and a Sunday chicken dinner starting at 11:30 a.m. Additionally, on June 4th, there will be a raffle drawing for $10,000 at 9 p.m.
"We still have tickets available so if you want a ticket, they are available here on the grounds or in the parish office. We also have presale ride tickets up until the time we open up and that's a big savings. It's $6 for a strip of 10, once we we open up it's $10 for the strip of 10, so that's a big savings. And then on Sunday we do a wristband, $20 for a wristband and kids can ride all day. It's a family fun event, free, it's going to be a great weekend, Jason? It's going to be wonderful," stated Kelly Stolly and Jason Davis, chairpersons.
The festival will take place at the church's parish grounds, and there will be a curfew of 9 p.m. for anyone under 18 years old who is not accompanied by an adult.