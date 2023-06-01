Festivities are about to begin for the 43rd annual St. Gerard Festival

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - This weekend you could win up to $10,000 at the St. Gerard Festival!

Festivities are about to begin for the 43rd annual St. Gerard Festival

The church's 43rd annual festival will begin Friday evening and everyone is invited to join in on the fun. There will be a variety of activities available, such as rides, games, live entertainment, a bake sale, and a Sunday chicken dinner starting at 11:30 a.m. Additionally, on June 4th, there will be a raffle drawing for $10,000 at 9 p.m.

Festivities are about to begin for the 43rd annual St. Gerard Festival

"We still have tickets available so if you want a ticket, they are available here on the grounds or in the parish office. We also have presale ride tickets up until the time we open up and that's a big savings. It's $6 for a strip of 10, once we we open up it's $10 for the strip of 10, so that's a big savings. And then on Sunday we do a wristband, $20 for a wristband and kids can ride all day. It's a family fun event, free, it's going to be a great weekend, Jason? It's going to be wonderful," stated Kelly Stolly and Jason Davis, chairpersons.

The festival will take place at the church's parish grounds, and there will be a curfew of 9 p.m. for anyone under 18 years old who is not accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hey Lima! Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13  and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.