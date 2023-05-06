Findlay man arrested for shooting a gun into the ground during an argument

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man was arrested for firing a gun during an argument Saturday morning. 30-year-old Kyler Shoemaker has been charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits and having weapons under disability. According to Findlay Police Officers just after 11:30 am, they were called out to the area of S. Blanchard St. and East Lincoln St. for reports of a man with a gun. During the investigation, they determined that Shoemaker was arguing with another man and fired the gun into the ground. He fled the area on foot and was later arrested by officers. The gun was located a short distance away. Shoemaker is currently in the Hancock County Jail.
