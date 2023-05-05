Findlay receives commendation from the state for being a top micropolitan area

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Ohio recognizes the City of Findlay for being the top micropolitan area in the nation for nine years running.
Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted presented a commendation to the city for their accomplishment. The designation comes from "Site Selection Magazine" and is for areas that have between 10 and 50,000 residents. There are more than 500 areas nationwide that fall into that category and Findlay has 20 more economic development projects than the second-place finisher on that list. Husted credits Hancock County for its positive economic development culture.
"So when you have good infrastructure and sites to locate and a good business environment and quality values and work ethic, that is the kind of thing that businesses are looking for," says Jon Husted, (R) Lieutenant Governor of Ohio. "And Findlay has created that culture here. When we have businesses that want to look at Ohio we can show them places like Findlay and compete with anybody in the country."
"The City of Findlay and Hancock County are really successful because of our teamwork mentality and making sure we have sites that are shovel-ready as best we can," says Mayor Christina Muryn, City of Findlay. "Making sure that we are working with economic development and our local businesses to make sure that sites are ready. That we have infrastructure that is necessary and making Findlay a community that people want to live and making sure we have that strong workforce really provides results."
Ohio was ranked 3rd of all the states by "Site Selection Magazine" for their economic development projects.