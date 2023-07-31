Fire Severely Damages Home on North Side of Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- American Township and Lima Fire Departments responded to a house fire Monday afternoon on Lima's north side.
Just after 4 PM, firefighters arrived to 121 Paradise Place where they found flames coming out of the front window and front door. According to personnel on scene, an occupant home at the time of the fire heard crackling sounds emanating from the living room, walked into the room, and subsequently discovered the fire. Personnel also report that all occupants were accounted for, and there were no injuries. At this time, the cause of the fire has not been identified.