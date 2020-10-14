First Financial Bank in Delphos holds drive to help families through the Ronald McDonald House

First Financial Bank in Delphos has started a fundraiser to go towards the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Central Ohio.
Through the month of October, the bank will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries. Those will be given to families staying at the Ronald McDonald House while their children are in the hospital.
Jenna Strayer, a business banker at the Delphos branch, was one of those families earlier this year while her son was in the hospital. She says that these donations really do help.
"It was nice to have toiletry items, to be able to take a hot shower, a blanket to lay your head on at night when many families don't know that they’re going there," Strayer said. "I know that I utilized the snack packs and a hot cup of coffee, grabbed them in the kitchen at the Ronald McDonald House at two in the morning so that I could be next to my newborn son."
The bank is asking the community to help out by donating a variety of items.
"We’re looking for individual snack items that can be placed in bags, blankets and toiletry items, as well as pop tabs, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste," said Brad Harsha, assistant manager for First Financial Bank in Delphos.
Donations will be accepted until October 31st at any First Financial Bank location in northern Ohio.