First Lady DeWine talks about the success of the Imagination Library in Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO)- First lady Fran DeWine had a goal of getting books into the hands of kids in all 88 counties in the state. So, she has been working hard to promote getting kids birth to 5 years old signed up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which mails out free books to the kids each month. This year, Ohio has 362,000 books hitting mailboxes each month, which is the most of any state that is using the Imagination Library program. 

First Lady DeWine talks about the success of the Imagination Library in Ohio

”So, we are at a little over 50%,” says DeWine. “But the next 10% of kids is going to be the hardest to get. We have to go find them, you know, why aren’t we getting them. So, we have to go and find them. We have to go into neighborhoods, we have to go into any place that works with young children. We are really trying to sign them up with they are born. We try at our birthing hospitals, sign them up the day they are born and then we know they are going to get all 60 books before they turn 5-years-old.”

First Lady DeWine talks about the success of the Imagination Library in Ohio

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.