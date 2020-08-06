Former house manager pleads guilty to fire at a transitional home

In court Thursday, a Lima man suspected of arson has decided to change his plea.
Roger Brown appeared in court to reverse his not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated arson. He could spend anywhere from two to eight years in prison.
We reported in 2018 that Brown was homeless and found his way to working as a house manager for a Family Promise transitional home. The house at 1132 W. Market St. was loaned to Family Promise by a local church. A fire broke out in February 2019 and police determined earlier this year, Brown was the one who started the fire. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered and he will be sentenced Sept. 18.