Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder transferred to federal prison in Oklahoma

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The convicted former Ohio House Speaker has been transferred to Oklahoma to begin his time in federal prison.
64-year-old Larry Householder had been held in the Butler County Jail in southwestern Ohio since he was sentenced in June to 20 years for his role in the largest corruption scheme in Ohio history. He was recently moved to the federal transfer center in Oklahoma City, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons Records. Householder requested to be released during his appeal, but that was denied.
A jury found Householder masterminded and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, participated in a $60 million bribery scheme that was secretly funded by FirstEnergy to help pass and defend legislation that delivered a $1 billion nuclear power plant bailout of two nuclear plants.