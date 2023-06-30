Former Ohio Republican chairman Matt Borges gets 5 years for bribery scandal

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - The former Ohio Republican chairman gets 5 years in prison for his role in what was called the largest corruption case in the state's history.
Matt Borges was convicted in federal court of racketeering conspiracy in March. Prosecutors say that Borges made $366,000 during the time that First Energy was funneling 60 million dollars to help Larry Householder get elected as Ohio Speaker of the House. Once elected, Householder pushed through a 1.3 billion dollar bailout for First Energy's nuclear power plants. People say Borges when he was a lobbyist, paid a political operative for insider information about efforts to block the bailout. Householder was sentenced to 20 years in prison yesterday.