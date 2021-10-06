Former School of Nursing students invited to return to St. Rita's building

Mercy Health St. Rita's celebrated one of their buildings that is set to be demolished.
The 718 building opened as the St. Rita's School of Nursing facility, where nursing students were housed and taught until 1971. St. Rita's has announced that they will be tearing this building down to make room for expansion.
To commemorate the old building, they invited past graduates of the nursing program to get one last look at the building where they kickstarted their careers.
"We really wanted a chance to offer up the chance to go through the building so they could see it, share memories with one another, because they have made such a big impact not only on St. Rita’s, but on our community, and it was really important that we recognized that," said Ronda Lehman, president of Mercy Health St. Rita's.
One graduate of the program says that she was happy to see old friends and remember her time in the 718 building.
"These are always good memories living here from 1965 to 1968 - we lived together, we ate together, we worked together, and studied together, and it really just was a real family together," said Jane Rupert.
Demolition of the building is expected to start in the first quarter of 2022.