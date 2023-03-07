Foul play suspected as state fire marshal investigates Kenton apartment fire

KENTON, OH (WLIO) - The state fire marshal is investigating a Kenton apartment fire after local departments suspect foul play.
Last Friday, just before midnight, fire departments from Kenton and Mt. Victory responded to a fire at 116 East Columbus Street. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire were coming out from three sides of the second-floor apartment complex. Crews made entry and faced heavy fire at the staircase that led to the second floor.
"They were able to find a female that was barricaded in the upstairs bathroom. So, they got her removed and taken out to the EMS and law enforcement personnel, and they were able to transfer her to Hardin Memorial Hospital for treatment at that time," stated Bruce Donnelly, chief of the Kenton Fire Department.
A male occupant and child made it out safely. However, after the original investigation, firefighters determined several points the fire had originated from, leading them to suspect one of the occupants started the fire that caused a total of $45,000 worth of damage to the apartment complex, Sprang's Accounting and Tax Services, as well as Kenton Wildcuts.