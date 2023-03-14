Founder of "Priscilla House" speaks to Lima Kiwanis Club

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Kiwanis Club invited the founder of Lima's newest women's shelter to speak to the group.
Lynne McKenzie founded "Priscilla House" last year to help women who have been abused or gone through other traumas. The house has programs like life coaching, rental assistance, and various support groups helping women achieve their goals in a supportive and family-like environment.
"We desire to help women who are struggling thrive. We are specifically trying to reach women that are just, for whatever reason, a number of reasons are in a state of transition that they just need a little bit of extra help. So, we've been able to provide housing for women that need us just to help them get to a better place in life," said Lynne McKenzie, founder of Priscilla House.
To learn more about the "Priscilla House", you can email Lynne McKenzie at "notforsakenlife@gmail.com". The program is also looking for volunteers.