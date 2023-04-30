Free Comic Book Day is coming May 6th

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Downtown Lima will be filled with superheroes as the world celebrates Free Comic Book Day. May 6th will be the 17th year that Alter Ego Comics has sponsored the local event. Free Comic Book Day is an international event that introduces the world of comics to millions of people. You can pick up a select number of free comic books from numerous titles ranging from Batman to the Avengers, and Star Wars.
“It’s a huge celebration of comic book culture,” says Marc Bowker of Owner of Alter Ego Comics. “You can’t go anywhere or look anywhere and not see a comic book movie, a comic book TV show, walk down the street and see someone wearing a comic book t-shirt. So it’s great to remember where they came from. The original art form of comic books. Of course, it encourages reading and imagination, and artwork and all kinds of fun things.”
Free Comic Book Day is May 6th from 10 am to 4 pm at Alter Ego Comics in downtown Lima.