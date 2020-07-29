Future of Macy's in Lima Mall uncertain

It appears the Lima Mall is about to lose another major tenant.
Your News Now has heard from a few associates at Macy's who told us they have been informed of the store's Lima location closing. The employees say they were told Macy's would remain open through this upcoming holiday season and then begin the shutdown process with a March 2021 closure planned.
We reached out to the mall about the loss of Macy's and they gave us this statement, saying "Washington Prime Group, the owner of the Lima Mall, is not able to comment on behalf of Macy's. Please reach out to Macy's for comment. While the coronavirus has created unprecedented challenges for many retailers, the Lima Mall remains focused on providing a dynamic and safe shopping experience for guests with a mix of retail and dining options, as well as socially distanced community events and activities. We are committed to supporting our retailers, employees, and community during this time."
Your News Now did reach out to Macy's media division multiples times for comment but have received no response.
Elder Beerman closed at the mall in late January 2016. Sears closed in September 2018. JCPenney is still open, but the company is currently in bankruptcy protection, so its future in Lima is uncertain.